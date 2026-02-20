Funky Box Office Collections Opening Week: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer collects over Rs 8 crore, nears theatrical run

Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, is left with no fuel at the box office. The romantic comedy drama witnessed a disappointing trend post its opening day. Debuted with Rs. 2.50 crore, Funky could post a weekend of Rs. 6.25 crore only, despite its Day 2 being Valentine's Day.

The movie further added Rs. 2.40 crore to the tally on weekdays, with its Day 7 of Rs. 40 lakh. Funky wrapped its opening week at just Rs. 8.65 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is nothing but disappointing.

Going by the present trends, the Vishwak Sen starrer won't be able to survive another week. If it doesn't see any spike on its second weekend, it might end its entire theatrical journey around Rs. 10-12 crore only.

Day-wise box office collection of Funky:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.50 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 1.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.00 crore 5 Rs. 0.60 crore 6 Rs. 0.40 crore 7 Rs. 0.40 crore Total Rs. 8.65 crore

For the unversed, Funky follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humor surrounding them form the heart of the film.

Other than Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the movie also stars VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

