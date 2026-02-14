Funky Box Office Collections: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer gross Rs 2.50 cr Day 1 in India

Telugu film Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, opened on a good note. The romantic comedy drama debuted with Rs. 2.50 crore on its opening day. The movie fetched around Rs. 1.25 crore in Nizam while Andhra Pradesh contributed around Rs. 1 crore to the tally. Around 25 lakh came from outside its home state.

Directed by Anudeep KV, the movie is expected to see a good growth on Day 2, courtesy to Valentine's Day. Though it is not a holiday, it is still a lucrative day for the movie business. And since the Vishwak Sen starrer is a romantic comedy, it will target a young audience.

If the movie manages to impress the audience, it might see a solid growth over the weekend. The movie needs to show strong trends on the weekdays in order to bag a favourable box office verdict.

Area-wise box office collection of Funky:

Area Box Office Nizam Rs. 1.25 crore AP Rs. 1.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.25 crore Total Rs. 2.50 crore

For the unversed, Funky follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humor surrounding them form the heart of the film.

Other than Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the movie also stars VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

