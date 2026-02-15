Funky Box Office Collections: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer loses momentum, records drop on Valentine's Day

Telugu film Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, showed no signs of growth. In fact, the movie recorded a drop of 20 percent on Day 2, despite it being Valentine's day. Though it was not a holiday, it was still a lucrative day from a business perspective. Since Funky is a rom-com and it targets a young audience, it should have stayed flat at least.

As per estimates, the movie collected Rs. 2 crore on Day 2, bringing its two-day cume to Rs. 4.50 crore gross in India. Of this, a significant chunk came from its home turf only. Seeing its Valentine's Day drop, the growth on Sunday is quite bleak.

Directed by Anudeep KV, the romantic comedy is heading for a disappointing run ahead, if it didn't show any miraculous trend on the weekdays. The movie received mixed-bag reactions among the audience, which might be a big reason why the movie is struggling.

Day-wise box office collection of Funky:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.50 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore Total Rs. 4.50 crore

For the unversed, Funky follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humor surrounding them form the heart of the film.

Other than Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the movie also stars VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

