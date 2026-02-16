Funky Box Office Collections: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer registers disappointing opening weekend, grosses Rs 6 crore in 3 days

Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer Funky failed to see any sort of growth at the box office. The Telugu movie opened with Rs. 2.50 crore and then recorded a downward trajectory over the weekend, despite its second day being Valentine's Day. It collected Rs. 2 crore on Day 2, followed by another hit on its Day 3 (Sunday), when it could gross just Rs. 1.75 crore in India.

The romantic comedy drama has almost sealed its fate at the box office. If the movie continues its box office run with a similar disappointing run, it won't be able to survive much and will end its theatrical journey soon. All eyes are now on its Monday hold. Let's see whether the Telugu rom-com can find some audience and pass the Monday test or not.

Funky needs a strong hold ahead in order to reach a respectable total by the end of its theatrical end.

Day-wise box office collection of Funky:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.50 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 6.25 crore

For the unversed, Funky follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humor surrounding them form the heart of the film.

Other than Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the movie also stars VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

