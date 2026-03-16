Funky Final Box Office Collections: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer rom-com flops with Rs 9 crore closing

Telugu film Funky ceased its box office journey at just Rs. 9 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar starrer romantic comedy drama was released in cinemas over the Valentine's Day weekend.

After taking an opening of Rs. 2.50 crore, the movie witnessed a downward trajectory at the box office. It even failed to register any sort of jump on Valentine's Day. That itself sealed its fate at the box office. Funky managed to sail to Rs. 8.65 crore gross in its opening week. Since then, it barely even added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally. That said, the movie turned out to be a big misfire at the box office.

The movie suffered due to its average word-of-mouth. Had the movie registered a positive reception, it would have had a better run at the box office. Funky is now streaming on an OTT platform. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can impress the audience in its digital debut.

Final box office collections of Funky are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 8.65 crore Rest Rs. 0.50 crore Total Rs. 9.15 crore

For the unversed, Funky follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humor surrounding them form the heart of the film.

Other than Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the movie also stars VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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