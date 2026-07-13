Gatta Kushthi 2 India Box Office: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer collects Rs 9 crore in 2nd weekend, grosses Rs 34 crore in 10 days

Gatta Kushthi 2 collected Rs. 9 crore in its second weekend, registering a 45 per cent drop from the previous weekend. That's a good hold. The running cume of Gatta Kushthi 2 reached Rs. 34 crore gross at the Indian box office over its 10-day theatrical run.

The Vishnu Vishal starrer is performing best in its home state. The movie collected Rs. 30.50 crore from Tamil Nadu. It fetched around Rs. 2.25 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.25 crore gross.

Day-wise box office collections of Gatta Kushthi 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.15 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4 Rs. 2.50 crore 5 Rs. 2.35 crore 6 Rs. 2.15 crore 7 Rs. 1.85 crore 8 Rs. 1.75 crore 9 Rs. 3.50 crore 10 Rs. 3.75 crore Total Rs. 34 crore gross

The sports action drama is expected to keep gaining traction on weekdays ahead. It is likely to close this week around Rs. 13-15 crore, which will take its total cume close to the Rs. 40 crore mark.

The Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is heading to enter the Rs. 50 crore gross mark soon. Interestingly, it will be the first half-century entrant for Vishnu Vishal. That said, the movie has already emerged as the actor's biggest grosser in India.

The Box Office Collections of Gatta Kushthi 2 are as follows:

Area Gross Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 30.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.25 crore India Rs. 34.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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