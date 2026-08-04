Gatta Kushthi 2 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi's film wraps theatrical run at Rs 45.50 crore globally

Tamil film Gatta Kushthi 2 wrapped its entire box office run on a promising note. The Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer smashed over Rs. 45.50 crore in its full run at the worldwide box office. That made the film Vishnu Vishal's career-biggest grosser, surpassing his previous best, Ratsasan, by a big margin.

The sports action drama, directed by Chella Ayyavu, collected Rs. 36.50 crore in its home turf, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 3.50 crore. That said, its domestic cume stands at Rs. 40 crore gross. The film also fetched around USD 575K from overseas, which is Rs. 5.75 crore.

The Vishnu Vishal starrer met with positive word-of-mouth, which is why it performed so well at the box office. The movie turned out to be a major success at the box office. Had the movie received a couple of open weeks, it would have smashed Rs. 50 crore mark in its full run. All eyes are now on its OTT reception. For the unversed, it is now available to stream online on JioHotstar.

Final Box Office Collections of Gatta Kushthi 2 are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 36.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.50 crore INDIA Rs. 40.00 crore Overseas Rs. 5.50 crore

(USD 575K) WORLDWIDE Rs. 45.50 crore

More about Gatta Kusthi 2

Gatta Kusthi 2 follows Veera, who has become a stay-at-home husband to support his wife, Keerthi, in her wrestling career. Years later, differences emerge as the couple disagrees over raising their daughter, Mathi Malar, who struggles academically and has no interest in sports. Their conflicting views gradually strain their relationship, putting both their marriage and Keerthi's athletic career to the test.

Besides the leading stars, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Lizzie Antony, and others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.