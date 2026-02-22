Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer records strong start, grosses Rs 1.30 crore in two days

Ghilli, directed by Dharani, is among the most iconic movies of Thalapathy Vijay. Originally released in 2004, the sports action drama returned to the cinemas this weekend and it opened to a superb reception. Debuted with Rs. 60 lakh, the movie recorded a jump on Day 2 and collected Rs. 70 lakh, bringing the two-day cume to Rs. 1.30 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Based on the current trends, Ghilli is looking to record its first weekend of Rs. 2 crore or so, which is a solid result for a film, which had a mega re-release just 2 years ago and holds the record for biggest re-release for the Tamil film industry by a huge margin. For the record, Ghilli collected over Rs. 20 crore in its home state during its previous re-release, which is still a dream to achieve for other re-releases.

It will be interesting to see how the Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer performs in this inning. Even if the movie collects 1/3rd of what the movie did two years back will consider as a success.

Day-wise box office collections of Ghilli are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 0.60 crore Saturday Rs. 0.70 crore Total Rs. 1.30 crore

Produced by AM Rathnam under the banner of Sri Surya Movies, Ghilli also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi and Janaki Sabesh, amongst others in supporting roles. The dialogues were written by Bharathan, while the story was originally penned by Gunasekhar. Dharani also handled the screenplay. The film’s cinematography was done by Gopinath, with editing by B. Lenin and VT Vijayan. The music for the film was composed by Vidyasagar.

