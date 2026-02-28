Ghilli vs Thunivu Re-Release Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer continues to lead clash with Ajith Kumar's film

Ghilli and Thunivu completed their one week of re-release at the box office yesterday. The Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer sports action drama continues to gain traction while the Ajith Kumar's film is left with no fuel now.

Ghilli debuted with Rs. 55 lakh and went on to smash over Rs. 1.95 crore at the Indian box office in its opening weekend. Furthermore, it added around Rs. 1 crore to the tally on weekdays, bringing the opening week's cume to Rs. 2.95 crore gross at the box office.

Talking about its rival re-release, Thunivu opened with Rs. 18 lakh and collected Rs. 42 lakh in its first weekend. The action drama could add just Rs. 10 lakh to the tally on weekdays from Monday to Thursday, taking the opening week's cume to Rs. 52 lakh at the Tamil Nadu box office.

What should be noted is that the Thalapathy Vijay film was also released outside its home turf, while Thunivu was limited to its state only.

Going by the present trends, Ghilli should aim to keep luring the audience in the second week too, ending its entire cume to somewhere around Rs. 4 - 4.50 crore gross mark. Thunivu, on the other hand, is expected to close its re-release soon around Rs. 60 lakh only. Let's see how both movies perform in their second weekends.

Week-Wise Box Office Comparison between Ghilli and Thunivu re-release:

Week Ghilli Re-Release Thunivu Re-Release 1 Rs. 2.95 crore Rs. 52 lakh Total Rs. 2.95 crore Rs. 52 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

