Ghilli vs Thunivu Re-Release Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer establishes big lead over Ajith Kumar's film

Re-Release has become a new trend in the post-pandemic times. Following the phenomenal success of Mankatha this year, another Ajith Kumar's film, Thunivu returned to the cinemas, along with Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer Ghilli. The box office rivalry between the two superstars of Tamil cinema hasn't been any secret. Here's a look at how both Thunivu and Ghilli performed in their opening weekends.

Ghilli debuted with Rs. 55 lakh at the box office and went on to collect a superb Rs. 1.95 crore in its opening weekend, of which around Rs. 1.70 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone, while the remaining Rs. 25 lakh came from the rest of India. In contrast, Thunivu opened with Rs. 18 lakh and went on to wrap its first weekend at Rs. 42 lakh.

That said, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer film established a big lead of Rs. 1.53 crore gross over the Ajith Kumar film. However, one must note that Ghilli had an edge over showcasing. While Ghilli was released in around 250 screens in Tamil Nadu other than the rest of Indian markets, Thunivu's release was exclusive for its home state alone, where it had around 225 screens.

It will be interesting to see how far both these movies can go from here on.

Day-Wise Box Office Comparison between Ghilli and Thunivu re-release:

Day Ghilli Re-Release Thunivu Re-Release 1 Rs. 55 lakh Rs. 18 lakh 2 Rs. 65 lakh Rs. 15 lakh 3 Rs. 75 lakh Rs. 9 lakh Total Rs. 1.95 crore Rs. 42 lakh

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer records strong start, grosses Rs 1.30 crore in two days