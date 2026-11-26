Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, recorded a low start in its advance bookings. As of Wednesday, Nov 25 (11 PM), the movie sold around 2750 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. It sold around 2150 tickets at PVR Inox and around 600 admissions at the latter.

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With one more day in hand, the romantic action drama is expected to sell around 15,000 tickets before the first show. The movie is trailing behind its rival release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in advance sales. For the record, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer sold almost double what Gunmaaster G9 has sold so far.

Based on current trends, the Aditya Datt directorial is heading to take an opening of Rs. 4 crore or so at the Indian box office. Its fate will heavily depend on its word-of-mouth among the audience. If the movie manages to strike the right chords with the audience, Gunmaaster G9 will see a good boost in its sales.

About Gunmaaster G9

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. Directed by Aditya Datt, the romantic action film is slated for worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026, and is a SRE Studio LLP production.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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