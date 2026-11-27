Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, and Aparshakti Khurrana, kicked off its box office run on a poor note. As per estimates, the romantic action drama opened with Rs. 3 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Normally, you would not expect much from a film like this, but there was a Super Hit earlier this year with Awarapan 2, with Emraan Hashmi in lead. The driver there was IP, which was not the case here, but over the last two years, we have seen some surprises in this space of cinema, so there were perhaps wishful expectations of that. Well, that didn't happen.

The film didn't have much for bigger centres, so it being low there is expected. These kinds of films have outperformed in UP and Bihar, which have a HUGE youth population in limited cinema infrastructure. That has led to these two states giving strong openings to films like this lately. But here both of these were quite poor as well. So when the film isn’t working there, there is no chance for it anywhere.

Box Office Collections of Gunmaaster G9 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 3.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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