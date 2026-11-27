Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Gunmaaster G9 is hitting the cinemas in a couple of hours. The movie has recorded low advance bookings so far. It sold around 10,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

Based on its sales, the movie is heading for a start in the vicinity of Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 3.50 crore nett on its opening day. That will be a dull opening for the film. The movie should aim for a positive reception and a good growth over the weekend for a healthy run at the box office.

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Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is releasing in a clash with Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Both films cater to different sections of the audience, which means both can co-exist at the box office; however, they will face stiff competition from Ramayana, which is likely to dominate this weekend in Hindi.

About Gunmaaster G9

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh. Directed by Aditya Datt, the romantic action film is slated for worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026, and is a SRE Studio LLP production.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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