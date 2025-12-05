Gustaakh Ishq Box Office: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film wraps week one with disappointing Rs 1.65 crore

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa didn't show any signs of growth. Opened with Rs. 50 lakh, the romantic drama kept on following a downward trajectory in the opening weekend and wrapped it at Rs. 1.25 crore net. Further, the movie could add just Rs. 40 lakh to the tally from Monday to Thursday, with Rs. 10 lakh coming on each day. The opening week cume of Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa ended at Rs. 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah starrer is now facing a big-ticket tentpole movie, Dhurandhar at the box office, which is expected to seal its box office run. The Vibu Puri-directed film will add a few lakhs more to the tally before leaving the cinemas.

Based on the current trends, the romantic drama is likely to settle down under the Rs. 2 crore mark, which will be a disastrous end to say the least. Though the movie was never something which can be presumed to do any significant business at the box office. However, its positive word-of-mouth on Day 1 had promised some sort of growth over the weekend.

Box Office collections of Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50 lakh 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3 Rs. 30 lakh 4 Rs. 10 lakh 5 Rs. 10 lakh 6 Rs. 10 lakh 7 Rs. 10 lakh Total Rs. 1.65 crore

For the uninitiated, Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa marks the debut of popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra as the producer. The story follows a young man who visits a veteran poet to learn shayari. Meanwhile, he fell for the poet's daughter. The movie was earlier titled as Ul Jalool Ishq.

