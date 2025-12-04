Gustaakh Ishq India Box Office: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama nets dismal Rs 1.55 crore in 6 days

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa continues to struggle at the box office. The Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah starrer didn't show any signs of growth after recording an already low weekend. The movie recorded its biggest day on the opening day, and since then, it has only seen a downward trajectory at the box office. In fact, the movie dropped on Sunday, which itself sealed its disastrous fate at the box office.

After wrapping its opening weekend at Rs. 1.25 crore net, the movie could add only Rs. 30 lakh to the tally, with Rs. 10 lakh coming each on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The 6-day cume of Gustaakh Ishq reached Rs. 1.55 crore net at the Indian box office.

Based on the present trends, the Vijay Varma starrer is expected to wind its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 2 crore mark, with the arrival of Dhurandhar this weekend.

Though the movie was never something which can be presumed to do any significant business at the box office. However, its positive word-of-mouth on Day 1 had promised some sort of growth over the weekend.

For the unversed, Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa marks the debut of popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra as the producer. The story follows a young man who visits a veteran poet to learn shayari. Meanwhile, he fell for the poet's daughter. The movie was earlier titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

Box Office collections of Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50 lakh 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3 Rs. 30 lakh 4 Rs 10 lakh 5 Rs 10 lakh 6 Rs 10 lakh Total Rs. 1.55 crore

