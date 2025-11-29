Gustaakh Ishq Opening Day Box Office: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film registers a modest Rs. 50 lakh start

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa takes a dismal start at the box office. The Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah-led film debuted with an estimated Rs. 45 lakh to Rs. 55 lakh in India. The Vibhu Puri-directed film released alongside Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein, which is relatively a bigger film.

Marking the debut of popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra as the producer, Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa doesn't have much to do at the box office, as it is a very niche film. Movies like Gustaakh Ishq not only get released in limited screens but also are seen as art cinema, which doesn't cater to a large section of the audience. Thus, such movies don't have much box office potential. Still, if the movie manages to hold well on its levels, it can draw a sum of 1.20 crore to 1.70 crore in its opening weekend.

For the unversed, Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa is a romantic drama that follows a young man who visits a veteran poet to learn shayari. Meanwhile, he fell for the poet's daughter. The movie was earlier titled Ul Jalool Ishq; however, it was later changed. Naseeruddin Ishq played the veteran poet, while Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh are paired opposite each other. Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi and the kothis of Punjab, this classic love story takes unexpected turns when misunderstandings threaten the couple's relationship. Whether they overcome these challenges or fall victim to fate forms the crux of the narrative.

Box Office collection of Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa is as follows:

Day Net Hindi Box Office 1 Rs. 45-55 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 50 lakh net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

