Gustaakh Ishq Opening Weekend Box Office: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's film disappoints with Rs 1.25 crore debut

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa recorded a poor opening weekend. The romantic drama, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah, could collect just Rs. 1.25 crore in its 3 days of theatrical run. The Vibhu Puri-directed movie started its box office journey with Rs. 50 lakh on Day 1, which was followed by hiccups on Saturday and Sunday. Ideally, a movie remains flat or registers a nominal spike over the weekend, if not anything big. However, the consistent drops of Gustaakh Ishq have almost sealed its fate. It collected Rs. 45 lakh on Day 2, followed by another low of Rs. 30 lakh on Day 3.

Though the movie was never something that could be presumed to do any significant business at the box office. However, its positive word-of-mouth on Day 1 had promised some sort of growth over the weekend. Gustaakh Ishq is expected to drop further on Monday as well. So far, its box office trends suggest a lifetime under Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 2.50 crore net, which will be a disastrous result. Nevertheless, if the movie manages to gain some sort of traction in the long run, it might add a crore more to the tally, though there will be a significant release this Friday, Dhurandhar.

Marking the debut of popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra as the producer, Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is a romantic drama that follows a young man who visits a veteran poet to learn shayari. Meanwhile, he fell for the poet's daughter. The movie was earlier titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

Box Office collections of Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 50 lakh 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3 Rs. 30 lakh Total Rs. 1.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

