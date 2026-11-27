Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, kicked off its box office journey on a decent note. The movie collected Rs. 75 lakh on its opening day at the Kerala box office. It garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is a good sign for its fate at the box office.

Directed by Vishnu Revikumar, the movie has witnessed a good advance for Day 2. It is expected to see a good growth over the weekend and close it on a promising note. The fate of Hail Mary will depend on how it holds up on weekdays.

Day-wise box office collections of Hail Mary are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 75 lakh Total Rs. 75 lakh

More about Hail Mary

Set in 2003 in Wayanad, Hail Mary follows a widower whose young daughter goes missing after being abducted while playing outside their home. Despite his desperate efforts to find her, the child remains missing for more than two decades.

In present-day Kochi, a school driver is preparing to marry his colleague when an official letter seeking answers about the long-unresolved disappearance puts him under suspicion.

With his peaceful life and upcoming wedding at stake, he travels to Wayanad to uncover the truth. Drawing on his knowledge of forensic procedures, he sets out to clear his name. However, he soon comes across shocking revelations that change everything he believes about the decades-old mystery.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film features Anu Sithara, Suraj Venjaramoodu , Suhasini Maniratnam, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish, Kavya Ramachandra and others in key roles.

Written by Martin Prakkat and Dr. Neeraj Rajan, the film has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, editing by Chaman Chacko, and music by Jakes Bejoy.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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