Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer sells 10,000 tickets in top National Chains for Day 1

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie sold around 10,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The genre has limited initial value anyway; the trailer offered nothing, so there isn't any pre-release anticipation for the film. Furthermore, it wasn't promoted much on social media.

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That said, the fate of Haiwaan relies heavily on its word-of-mouth. If the movie manages to garner a positive reception, it will see an instant boost in its sales. The movie marks the 98th directorial venture of Priyadarshan, whose last film with Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla, was a Clean Hit. However, Haiwaan is a thriller drama that has a completely different audience.

The opening day collection of Haiwaan relies on getting some walk-up business on the face value of Akshay Kumar. Based on current trends and advance sales, Pinkvilla predicts Haiwaan to take an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 4 to 7 crore, with a pinpoint prediction at Rs. 5 crore nett. All eyes are on its audience reception.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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