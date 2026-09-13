Haiwaan Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer collects Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, struggled on its Day 2 after its low opening day. The thriller drama, directed by Priyadarshan, added Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally on Saturday. For a film like this, one would hope for a BIG growth over the weekend, but here it has seen collections staying flat, dropping even. The two-day running cume of Haiwaan now stands at Rs. 4.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie will close its opening weekend on a low note, somewhere around Rs. 7.50 to 8 crore nett. Haiwaan opened to poor word-of-mouth which is concerning for its fate at the box office. Had the film met with positive reception, it would have seen some growth over the weekend.

Box Office Collections of Haiwaan are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.25 crore Total Rs. 4.75 crore

Akshay Kumar had a good year at the box office with a HIT (Bhooth Bangla) and a success (Welcome to the Jungle). Welcome probably could have done better, and at one point it did seem like it was doing that way, but it couldn’t sustain. Haiwaan was a no-expectation movie, and its failure should mean practically nothing. Akshay Kumar is offering a volume of releases to the box office, which in the post-pandemic times has been a problem. If the other stars, which there are very few, were to do the same or even half, the situation would be a lot better. That said, things have been good in the last two months or so, with a constant flow of releases and them doing well.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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