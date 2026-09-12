Haiwaan Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer is a non-starter with Rs. 2.50 Cr first day

Haiwaan was a non-starter at the box office on its first day, with the film collecting Rs. 2.25-2.50 crore nett approx. This is amongst the weakest openings for a film featurning A-lister cast in recent times, joining films like Selfiee, Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha, Mission Raniganj, Maidaan and so on. All of them are Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who have a high volume of releases and in between, such films come.

There will be many in the industry and media sensationalising this as a disappointing start, but the fact of the matter is that there should be disappointment only when there are expectations to begin with. The film, being of a crime thriller genre anyway, had a limited initial value. The trailer didn’t offer anything interesting either, so it was down to just getting walk-up business on the face value of Akshay Kumar, which can only do so much with a film like this.

Akshay Kumar had a good year at the box office with a HIT (Bhooth Bangla) and a success (Welcome to the Jungle). Welcome probably could have done better, and at one point it did seem like it was doing that way, but it couldn’t sustain. Haiwaan was a no-expectation movie, and its failure should mean practically nothing. Akshay Kumar is offering a volume of releases to the box office, which in the post-pandemic times has been a problem. If the other stars, which there are very few, were to do the same or even half, the situation would be a lot better. That said, things have been good in the last two months or so, with a constant flow of releases and them doing well.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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