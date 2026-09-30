Haiwaan Final India Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer wraps theatrical run at mere Rs 9 crore

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, wrapped up its entire theatrical run on a disappointing note. The movie began its box office journey by collecting Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1. It further made a sum of Rs. 6.75 crore in the first weekend and Rs. 8.75 crore in the first week.

Since then, the movie added a mere Rs. 25 lakh to the tally. That said, Haiwaan closed its entire run at just Rs. 9 crore nett at the Indian box office. That’s one of the lowest grossers for an A-list film in recent times.

Haiwaan suffered due to average word-of-mouth among the audiences. Furthermore, it wasn’t promoted much like a big-ticket film. The genre itself had limited appeal. It further received flak for being a remake of Malayalam film, Oppam. Had the film been promoted well and received a positive response, it would have done better at the box office.

Disheartened by the film’s failure, Priyadarshan decided not to make any non-comedy film with Akshay Kumar anymore. It will be interesting to see how the film performs during its streaming online. Akshay Kumar's next film is a family comedy drama with Anees Bazmee, co-starring Vidya Balan and Raashi Khanna.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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