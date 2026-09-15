Haiwaan Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s actioner suffers major drop, grosses only Rs 50 lakh on Day 4

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is facing a major struggle at the box office and has emerged as a huge disappointment. After a weak opening weekend, the action thriller added only Rs 50 lakh on Monday.

While the weekend itself was heavily underwhelming, the film faced another major drop on Day 4. With no significant growth since its opening, the trend has continued to remain downward.

Coupled with poor word of mouth, the Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer’s total tally stands at Rs 7.25 crore, with the trend likely to stay in decline.

Box Office Collections of Haiwaan are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 2 crore Day 4 Rs. 0.5 crore Total Rs. 7.25 crore

More about Haiwaan

Haiwaan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head with heightened senses and remarkable reflexes. His life changes when his friend Pradhan reveals a secret from his past, and a mysterious man named Parshuram Gokhale begins targeting people connected to him.

After Pradhan becomes a victim and Shyam is wrongly blamed, he learns that Parshuram is searching for Pradhan’s young daughter, Nandini. Determined to protect her, Shyam races to reach Nandini before Parshuram, while Varsha helps him uncover the truth and prove his innocence.

Apart from the main leads, the film stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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