Haiwaan Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s thriller turns disastrous, collects Rs 2 crore on Day 3

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan has emerged as a major disappointment at the box office, continuing to struggle with low collections on Day 3. After a washout opening, the psychological action thriller added Rs. 2 crore to its tally on Sunday.

The film’s trend has been atrocious, with collections dropping each day over the weekend. Over the past few days, the film has not witnessed any major growth, remaining flat and showing a downward trend.

Haiwaan opened to poor word-of-mouth, which is concerning for its prospects at the box office. As the film ends on a poor weekend note, its total tally stands at Rs. 6.75 crore, with the film continuing to suffer from poor word-of-mouth.

Box Office Collections of Haiwaan are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 2 crore Total Rs. 6.75 crore

Earlier, films like Akshay Kumar ’s Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Maidaan had washout openings, but they showed some semblance of an uptick trend over the weekend. Here, the film has gone down each day of the weekend, which is perhaps more surprising than the opening being as low as it was.

More about Haiwaan

Haiwaan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head with heightened senses and remarkable reflexes. His life changes when his friend Pradhan reveals a secret from his past, and a mysterious man named Parshuram Gokhale begins targeting people connected to him.

After Pradhan becomes a victim and Shyam is wrongly blamed, he learns that Parshuram is searching for Pradhan’s young daughter, Nandini. Determined to protect her, Shyam races to reach Nandini before Parshuram, while Varsha helps him uncover the truth and prove his innocence.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan , the film also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, and others in key roles. Moreover, Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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