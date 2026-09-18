Haiwaan Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s thriller disappoints on first week, netts Rs 8.75 crore in 7 days

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, has turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office, with a poor run in its first week. The film has managed to collect only Rs 8.75 crore nett in its first week.

While the film was heavily underwhelming from its opening day and weekend itself, the Akshay Kumar- Saif Ali Khan starrer hasn’t witnessed any major growth at the box office.

Coupled with poor word of mouth, the psychological action thriller’s total tally stands at Rs 8.75 crore, with the trend likely to remain on the decline.

Box Office Collections of Haiwaan are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 1.75 crore Day 4 Rs. 0.65 crore Day 5 Rs. 0.60 crore Day 6 Rs. 0.50 crore Day 7 Rs. 0.50 crore Total Rs. 8.75 crore

More about Haiwaan

Haiwaan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head with heightened senses and remarkable reflexes. His life changes when his friend Pradhan reveals a secret from his past, and a mysterious man named Parshuram Gokhale begins targeting people connected to him.

After Pradhan becomes a victim and Shyam is wrongly blamed, he learns that Parshuram is searching for Pradhan’s young daughter, Nandini. Determined to protect her, Shyam races to reach Nandini before Parshuram, while Varsha helps him uncover the truth and prove his innocence.

Apart from the main leads, the film stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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