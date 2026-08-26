Hanuman Ansh 3rd Tuesday Box Office Collections: Records 104 per cent growth, collects Rs 8 crore in 19 days

Devotional drama, Hanuman Ansh, continues to gain traction in its third week. The movie collected Rs. 2.35 crore on its third Tuesday, registering a 104 per cent growth from Monday. The spike came due to discounted ticket fares on Tuesday. The third week's cume reached Rs. 6.75 crore nett in 5 days. It is expected to close this week around Rs. 9 crore or so, which will take its entire cume to Rs. 11 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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That will be a superb total for a film of this stature. Mounted on a very limited budget, Hanuman Ansh is now a success. If it continues to perform on the projected lines, it will emerge as a Clean HIT venture. Such devotional films are unpredictable, as no one ever thought that this film could make a comeback after performing so poorly in the first weeks. That's nothing but a miraculous turnaround, thanks to audience support and word-of-mouth.

A similar trend was noticed last year with Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which remained silent for a whole month and then became a rage at the box office. All Hanuman Ansh needs is to hold well against Toxic. If it sustains well, it can go anywhere from here on.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 crore Total Rs. 8.05 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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