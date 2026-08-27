Hanuman Ansh 3rd Wednesday Box Office Collections: Devotional drama holds well against Toxic, nears Rs 10 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Wednesday, registering a 35 per cent drop from the previous day. That's a good hold, since the movie is now facing a new release, Toxic, at the box office. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 9.55 crore nett in India.

The movie is expected to close this week around Rs. 10.50 crore or so. Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a success. If it continues to maintain good momentum in the coming days as well, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. Such devotional dramas are hard to predict. No one would have thought that this movie could make a comeback at the box office after struggling for the audience in the first two weeks.

A similar trend was noticed last year with Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which remained silent for a whole month and then became a rage at the box office. All Hanuman Ansh needs is to hold up well against Toxic. If it sustains well, it can go anywhere from here on.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 9.55 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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