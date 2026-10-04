Hanuman Ansh 9th Saturday Box Office Collections: Devotional drama shows strong hold against Drishyam 3, nets Rs 305 crore in 58 days

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 2 crore on its 9th Saturday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. That's a banger hold. The movie is heading to close this weekend around Rs. 7 crore, a new all-time 9th weekend record.

The devotional drama took its running cume to Rs. 305.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is still gaining traction even after the release of Drishyam: The Conclusion. That's a rare case, to say the least. Based on current trends, Hanuman Ansh is likely to close its entire run around Rs. 350 crore nett.

For the unversed, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film follows a grieving young boy’s journey to find God after the demise of his mother, eventually transforming into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.5 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 305.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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