Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: 5th Wednesday higher than 5th Monday, nears Rs. 150 Cr in India

Hanuman Ansh recorded Wednesday higher than Monday in the fifth week. The norm is for Wednesdays to drop by 15-25 per cent; here the film has gone UP, collecting Rs. 9.75 crore nett approx. Of course, this is the biggest 5th Wednesday of all time, with the next best being Rs. 3.50 crore nett of Dhurandhar. The film has taken every daily collection record of the fifth week and is expected to take many more in the coming weeks.

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The 34-day cumulative box office collections stand at Rs. 147 crore nett approx, of which Rs. 77 crore nett has come in six days of the fifth week. The full fifth week should end up around Rs. 86 crore nett, which will be almost double the previous fifth-week record.

Until now has been on a ramp, with collections increasing week-on-week. In such a scenario, you can’t say where a film will eventually end up. There seems to be some stabilisation today in advances, with them going down from Wednesday. In the last two weeks, Thursdays have gone higher than Wednesdays. This could imply that the film may start to follow a somewhat normal trend from here on; of course, the normal here will be on the stronger side of things.

Hanuman Ansh is running about 2.5x Dhurandhar, which added Rs. 43 crore nett after the fifth week. If the film maintains this lead, it will reach around Rs. 263 crore nett. Although one can expect Hanuman Ansh to extend its lead, which means Rs. 300 crore nett remains a possibility.

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Either way, the film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER now, with one of the highest ROI in the history of Indian cinema. The absolute profits from this Rs. 2 crore production could likely be over Rs. 100 crore, with good revenue expected from digital rights, which have not been sold yet. The profits could be even higher if the distributor could manage to renegotiate sharing terms because, as per prevalent terms, it is only getting 30 per cent of its NETT as SHARE after the third week of release. While technically this is the fifth week for the film, in a material sense, this is the second week. Renegotiation could hand them an extra Rs. 20-30 crore SHARE.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 21.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 10.75 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 9.75 cr. Total Rs. 147.35 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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