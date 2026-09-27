Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Biggest 8th week of all time surpassing Gadar, on track to Rs 300 crore club

Hanuman Ansh continued to set the bar high at the box office. The movie fetched Rs. 6.50 crore on its 8th Saturday, taking the two-day theatrical cume of the 8th weekend to Rs. 9.50 crore nett. That said, the devotional drama already smashed the all-time record of Week 8, beating the 25-year-old record of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which grossed Rs. 4 crore (Rs. 7 crore gross) in its 8th week.

In fact, the 8th Saturday alone is more than the previous Week 8 record. The film is set for a massive lead. The cumulative total cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 283.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the movie is on track to reach the Rs. 300 crore club.

The Neem Karoli Baba film has already emerged as a historic blockbuster, with one of the biggest ROIs of all time. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go after the Rs. 300 crore milestone. A lot will depend on its holds against Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is expected to be the next big thing at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 283.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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