Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Biggest seventh week of all time surpassing Kantara and Dhurandhar, Cruising to Rs. 300 Cr

Hanuman Ansh had a fantastic seventh weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 27.75 crore nett approx. After excellent business on Friday and Saturday, the film surged by a huge 40 per cent on Sunday to Rs. 13.25 crore nett approx. The Sunday figure alone was enough to beat the previous seventh-week record for a Hindi film held by Dhurandhar at Rs. 11.75 crore nett. It is also an India-level record, surpassing Rs. 20 crore nett of Kantara.

This is now the third weekly record that Hanuman Ansh has taken, with each coming in at a more impressive rate than the last. Hanuman Ansh's fifth weekend was about on par with the previous fifth-week record, while the sixth weekend was 2.15x the sixth-week record, and the seventh weekend is now 2.35x the seventh-week record. At the rate at which the film is holding, it shall comfortably take the weekly records until the tenth week.

The 45-day cumulative box office collections stand at Rs. 259.25 crore nett approx. It should breach the Rs. 275 crore nett mark by the end of this week, and then from there Rs. 300 crore nett should be pretty straightforward. The film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER, with one of the highest ROIs ever in Indian cinema history.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. Total Rs. 259.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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