Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Biographical drama continues good run on 6th Tuesday, Netts Rs 219 crore

Hanuman Ansh had its first normal drop recently and is continuing on a stable run, collecting approximately Rs. 7.75 crore nett on its sixth Tuesday. The hold was stronger in Maharashtra and South India, while the Northern circuits, except Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a drop. Uttar Pradesh has been an outperformer for the film right from the beginning.

The film’s running total stands at approximately Rs. 219 crore nett. It should continue to hold well, particularly in Maharashtra and South India. There could possibly be a noticeable drop on Wednesday if the film begins following a somewhat normal trajectory from here on.

The sixth week should earn around Rs. 75 crore nett, taking the film to approximately Rs. 230 crore nett by Thursday. From there, the film could potentially reach Rs. 300 crore nett in its lifetime.

Undoubtedly, the film is a major blockbuster and has one of the highest returns on investment in Indian cinema.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Total Rs. 219.85 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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