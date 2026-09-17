Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional biopic collects Rs 5.75 crore on 6th Wednesday, Netts Rs 225 crore

Hanuman Ansh witnessed its first normal drop of the run but continues to maintain a stable run at the box office, collecting approximately Rs. 5.75 crore nett on its sixth Wednesday. The film has held its strong position across various parts of the Indian market, particularly in Maharashtra and South India, while the Northern circuits witnessed a natural drop recently.

The biographical devotional drama’s total collection currently stands at approximately Rs. 225 crore nett. The noticeable drop on Wednesday was expected, and given the current trend, the film should continue its stable run and hold well. It is expected to take its total to approximately Rs. 230 crore nett by Thursday, with the potential to reach the Rs. 300 crore nett mark in its lifetime.

As the film continues its domination at the box office, Hanuman Ansh stands as one of the biggest hits to have graced theatres this year.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 7.75 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 225.6 cr.

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film follows a grieving young boy’s journey to find God after the demise of his mother, eventually transforming into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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