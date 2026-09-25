Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects RECORD Rs 42 crore in Week 7, nets Rs 275 crore in 49 days

Hanuman Ansh wrapped up its Week 7 on a record note. The devotional drama collected Rs. 42.75 crore, with Rs. 3 crore coming on the 7th Thursday. That's an all-time record, surpassing the previous best of Dhurandhar. Though the movie dropped by 45 per cent this week, it doesn't matter as the film has already emerged as a Historic Blockbuster.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 274.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie now needs Rs. 25 crore more to enter the Rs. 300 crore club. If the film manages to hold well in the next few weeks, it will achieve this milestone easily. However, a lot will depend on how it holds against Drishyam 3: The Conclusion.

Mounted on a budget of Rs. 2-3 crore, the film emerged as a big blockbuster, with one of the highest ROIs of all time.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 274.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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