Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects RECORD Rs 86.50 crore in Week 5, crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh maintained a strong hold on its 5th Thursday, adding Rs. 9.25 crore to the tally. That took its Week 5's cume to Rs. 86.50 crore nett at the Indian box office, the highest for the film till now. For the record, the movie spiked by 48 per cent from the last week, which is an extraordinary feat.

The 5-week entire running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 156.60 crore nett in India. The movie will now face a new release, Haiwaan, which should not be a threat, considering current trends.

Hanuman Ansh is running about 2.5x Dhurandhar, which added Rs. 43 crore nett after the fifth week. If the film maintains this lead, it will reach around Rs. 263 crore nett. Although one can expect Hanuman Ansh to extend its lead, which means Rs. 300 crore nett remains a possibility.

Either way, the film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER now, with one of the highest ROI in the history of Indian cinema. The absolute profits from this Rs. 2 crore production could likely be over Rs. 100 crore, with good revenue expected from digital rights, which have not been sold yet. The profits could be even higher if the distributor could manage to renegotiate sharing terms because, as per prevalent terms, it is only getting 30 per cent of its NETT as SHARE after the third week of release. While technically this is the fifth week for the film, in a material sense, this is the second week. Renegotiation could hand them an extra Rs. 20-30 crore SHARE.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 21.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 10.75 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 9.75 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 9.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 156.60 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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