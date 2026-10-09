Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects Rs 10 crore in Week 9, targets Rs 315 crore final

Hanuman Ansh wrapped up its Week 9 at Rs. 10.30 crore, with Rs. 60 lakh coming on Wednesday and Thursday each. The movie registered a 60 per cent drop from the previous week. That said, the movie is now running in its final phase. The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 311.55 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the devotional drama is heading to wrap up its entire run around Rs. 315 to 320 crore nett in India. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office, with one of the highest ROIs of all time.

Its miraculous turnaround seems more exciting when the first day itself is nothing but less than Rs 10 lakh.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 9th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 9th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. 9th Tuesday Rs. 0.85 cr. 9th Wednesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 9th Thursday Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 311.55 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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