Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects Rs 3.50 crore on 7th Wednesday, nears Rs 275 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh recorded another solid day at the box office. The devotional drama added Rs. 3.50 crore to the tally on its 7th Wednesday, taking its 7th week's cume to Rs. 39.75 crore nett in 6 days. The running cume of the film reached Rs. 271.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie is heading to close this week around Rs. 42-43 crore, which will take its running cume to Rs. 275 crore nett. From there, Hanuman Ansh will need Rs. 25 crore more to enter the Rs. 300 crore club. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds against Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Advertisement

The devotional film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER, with one of the highest ROIs ever in Indian cinema history.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 271.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer takes a start in advance, Sells 8000 tickets in national chains