Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama collects Rs 75 lakh on 9th Monday, nets Rs 309 crore in 60 days

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 75 lakh on its 9th Monday, registering around a 70 per cent drop from the 9th Friday. The 9th week's theatrical cume reached Rs. 8.25 crore in four days, bringing its entire running cume to Rs. 309.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the devotional drama is heading to close this week around Rs. 11 to 12 crore. The movie is faring well despite the release of Drishyam: The Conclusion. It is expected to keep gaining traction for a couple more weeks.

Looking at its earlier trends, the movie was heading towards a finish of Rs. 350 crore mark. However, now with its 9th Monday's dip, it seems a far-fetched target. Nevertheless, Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as a historic blockbuster. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 9th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 9th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 309.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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