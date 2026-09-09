Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama continues DREAM RUN on 5th Tuesday, nears Rs 150 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 10.50 crore on its 5th Tuesday, registering a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The spike came due to discounted ticket fares on Tuesday. The cume of the 5th week reached Rs. 67.25 crore in five days, taking its entire theatrical run to Rs. 137.35 crore nett in India.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to surpass the Rs. 150 crore nett mark by the end of this week, and then it will march towards the Rs. 200 crore club. Hanuman Ansh has the highest number of shows in its 5th week, despite Mirzapur's release. The movie has the potential to go over Rs. 300 crore to Rs. 400 crore in its final run, depending on how it is performing at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether it maintains the same momentum or sees a drop with the arrival of upcoming releases.

The film is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER now, with one of the highest ROI in the history of Indian cinema. The absolute profits from this Rs. 2 crore production could likely be over Rs. 100 crore, with good revenue expected from digital rights, which have not been sold yet. The profits could be even higher if the distributor could manage to renegotiate sharing terms because, as per prevalent terms, it is only getting 30 per cent of its NETT as SHARE after the third week of release. While technically this is the fifth week for the film, in a material sense, this is the second week. Renegotiation could hand them an extra Rs. 20-30 crore SHARE.

The Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 21.75 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 10.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 137.35 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Hold steadily on Tuesday netting Rs. 15 Cr, Cume Rs. 123 Cr in 5 days