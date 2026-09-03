Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama continues strong hold on 4th Wednesday, hits Rs 60 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh maintained a strong hold on its 4th Wednesday, adding Rs. 7.25 crore to the tally. The movie registered around a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. It took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 47 crore plus in 6 days. The movie will close this week around Rs. 53 crore or so, which will be a solid figure to say the least.

The devotional drama smashed over Rs. 59.50 crore nett at the Indian box office, courtesy of a miraculous turnaround in Week 3 and a phenomenal performance in Week 4. From here on, the movie can go anywhere, depending on how it holds up against Mirzapur.

If it sustains well, which is likely, it will ensure its entry in the Rs. 100 crore nett club. That said, Hanuman Ansh is a SUPER HIT film, and if it continues on its current trajectory, it could even earn the BLOCKBUSTER tag.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.35 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.25 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.25 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore 4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 8.00 crore (est.) 4th Wednesday Rs. 7.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 59.45 crore nett

While there is a common perception that box office collections are split roughly 50:50 between producers and exhibitors, that ratio largely applies only during the initial weeks of release. By the fourth week, the producer's share typically falls to 30 per cent of the nett collections. As it happens, Hanuman Ansh has only started collecting big in its fourth week, so the SHARE going to producers will only be 30 per cent of NETT per the existing rules. Films such as Mahavatar Narasimha, Laalo, and even Dhurandhar were similarly disadvantaged.

Interestingly, the distributor of Hanuman Ansh is also an exhibitor chain, making it worth watching whether any renegotiation of the revenue-sharing terms takes place. Not just this film; the revenue-sharing terms need to be renegotiated to give a fair share of things for films like this which breakout as the weeks go by.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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