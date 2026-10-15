Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama holds well on 10th Wednesday, nets Rs 320.70 crore in 69 days

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 90 lakh on its 10th Wednesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The devotional drama, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, took its 10th week's cume to Rs. 9.20 crore in 6 days. The movie is heading to close this week at Rs. 10 crore nett.

The Neem Karoli Baba film took its entire running cume to Rs. 320.70 crore in 69 days of theatrical run. The movie is expected to keep on gaining traction in the coming weeks too; however, the momentum will slow down from the 11th week onwards, with the arrival of the new releases: Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli, Jailer 2 and others.

Hanuman Ansh emerged as a historic blockbuster with one of the biggest ROIs of all time.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.25 cr. 10th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 10th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. 10th Sunday Rs. 2.40 cr. 10th Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. 10th Tuesday Rs. 1.15 cr. 10th Wednesday Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 320.70 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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