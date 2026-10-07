Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama maintains fair hold on 9th Tuesday, collects Rs 310 crore in 61 days

Hanuman Ansh maintained a fair hold in its 9th week, collecting Rs. 85 lakh on the 9th Tuesday. The devotional drama spiked by 13 per cent from the previous day. The 9th week's theatrical cume reached Rs. 9.10 crore in five days, bringing its entire cume to Rs. 310.35 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is looking to close its 9th week around Rs. 11 crore. The movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 320-325 crore nett mark, depending on how it performs in the coming days.

The Neem Karoli Baba film emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office. The movie got renewed for its sequel now.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. 9th Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 9th Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 9th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 9th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. 9th Tuesday Rs. 0.85 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 310.35 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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