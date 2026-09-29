Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama maintains STRONG hold on 8th Monday, inches towards Rs 300 crore milestone

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 2 crore on its 8th Monday, registering a 33 per cent drop from the previous Friday. The devotional drama took its 8th week's cume to Rs. 20 crore nett in 4 days. It is expected to close this week around the Rs. 24-25 crore mark, which will be a new all-time high.

The cumulative box office collection of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 294.25 crore. It is expected to enter the Rs. 300 crore club by the end of this week. That will be an insane achievement for a film that collected merely Rs. 8 lakh on its opening day. Hanuman Ansh is a historic blockbuster with one of the highest ROIs of all time.

Considering its current trends and momentum, the Neem Karoli Baba film has the potential to smash over Rs. 350 crore nett in its full run. However, there will be strong competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is why Rs. 325 crore nett seems a safe bet so far.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. (est.) 8th Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 294.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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