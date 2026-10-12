Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama performs well in 10th weekend, approaches Rs 320 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh recorded another spike on its 10th Sunday, collecting Rs. 2.50 crore. That's a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The devotional drama closed its 10th weekend at Rs. 6.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie took its entire running cume to Rs. 317.75 crore nett domestically. It is expected to close its Week 10 around Rs. 320 crore or so. Hanuman Ansh will continue to gain traction in the next couple of weeks too, especially on weekends. Based on current trends, the devotional drama is heading to wind up its entire run around Rs. 330-340 crore or so.

It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to hit the Rs. 350 crore mark. There will be some upcoming releases like Prahaar and Udta Teer which can dent its business to some extent. However, the movie has nothing to lose. It has already emerged as a Historic blockbuster.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.25 cr. 10th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 10th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. 10th Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 317.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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