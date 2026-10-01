Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama performs well on 8th Wednesday, on verge of hitting Rs 300 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 2 crore on its 8th Wednesday, registering a 27 per cent drop from the previous day. The 8th week's cume reached Rs. 24.75 crore in 6 days. It is looking to close its 8th week at Rs. 26 to 27 crore nett.

The entire running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 299 crore at the Indian box office. It is on the verge of enterig the Rs. 300 crore club, which will be done by today EOD. That's a massive feat for a film that opened to just Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1.

Hanuman Ansh emerged as a miraculous blockbuster at the box office. The devotional drama has the potential to close its entire running cume to Rs. 350 crore nett or so. However, a lot will depend on how it holds in the coming weekend, while facing Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. 8th Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. 8th Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 8th Wednesday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 299 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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