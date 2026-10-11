Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records 50 per cent spike on 10th Saturday, nets Rs 315 crore in 65 days

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold up well at the box office. The devotional drama collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its 10th Saturday, registering a 50 per cent spike from the previous day. Compared to the previous Saturday, the movie recorded a 10 per cent hike, which is very commendable.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh reached Rs. 315.25 crore nett so far. It is heading to take its entire cume to Rs. 318-319 crore by the end of the 10th weekend. The devotional drama still has enough fuel in the tank to sail the ship. The way it is holding, the movie has the potential to keep gaining traction for a couple of weeks.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office. The movie became one of the most profitable films of all time.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 27.00 cr. Week Nine Rs. 10.25 cr. 10th Friday Rs. 1.50 cr. 10th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 315.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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