Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records 5th biggest Friday of all time, on track to enter Rs 100 crore club

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 9.50 crore on its 5th Friday. That's an all-time record for the film, as it surpassed Dhurandhar (Rs. 8 crore) to bag the biggest 5th Friday ever. The movie had the benefit of the Janmashtami holiday yesterday. It took its running cume to Rs. 79.85 crore nett in its 29 days of theatrical run.

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The devotional drama witnessed this huge record after losing some showcasing to Mirzapur. The advance for Saturday is again suggesting another solid spike. That said, the movie is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore nett club, possibly by Sunday.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Nett Week 1 Rs. 90 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh Week 3 Rs. 10.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 6.25 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 9.25 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 12.00 crore 4th Monday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 8.00 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Thursday Rs. 11.00 crore 5th Friday Rs. 9.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 79.85 crore

Based on current trends, the fifth weekend is expected to close around Rs. 45-50 crore nett which will already be the record for the fifth week, surpassing Rs. 44.75 crore nett of Dhurandhar. It was just nine months ago that Dhurandhar took the record, and it was in such a manner that one would assume that this record would stand for a while, as it was 60 per cent over the previous best. However, now Hanuman Ansh may take down that record within the first three days of the week, and it could once again beat Dhurandhar by a similar margin of 50-60 per cent.

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This also makes reaching Rs. 200 crore nett very feasible target, but nothing can be said with certainty as one doesn’t know how long this extraordinary momentum can sustain. Either way, the film is now poised to be a BLOCKBUSTER; the confirmation should come over the weekend or Monday.

Top 5th Fridays of all time at the Hindi box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Hanuman Ansh Rs. 9.50 crore 2 Dhurandhar Rs. 8.00 crore 3 Chhaava Rs. 6.25 crore 4 Stree 2 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Dhurandhar 2 Rs. 2.60 crore

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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