Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records biggest 7th Monday of all time, nets Rs 263 crore in 46 days

Hanuman Ansh recorded the biggest 7th Monday of all time, collecting in the vicinity of Rs. 3.75 to 4 crore nett. The next best is only Rs. 1.10 crore by Dhurandhar. That's a big lead. The movie has already bagged the biggest 7th week record, beating Kantara and Dhurandhar. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to keep bagging all-time weekly records until its Week 10.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 263 crore nett at the Indian box office. It should breach the Rs. 275 crore nett mark by the end of this week, and then from there Rs. 300 crore nett should be pretty straightforward. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there on.

Hanuman Ansh is a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER, with one of the highest ROIs ever in Indian cinema history.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 3.75 - 4 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 263 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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