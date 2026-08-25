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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records solid hold on 3rd Monday, collects Rs 5.70 crore in 18 days

Hanuman Ansh recorded a 50 per cent drop on its third Monday over Sunday. That's a superb hold since the movie was faring in lakhs for the first two weeks.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Author
Published on Aug 25, 2026 | 01:13 PM IST | 102K
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records solid hold on 3rd Monday, collects Rs 5.70 crore in 18 days
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records solid hold on 3rd Monday, collects Rs 5.70 crore in 18 days (Credits: Panorama Studios)

Hanuman Ansh recorded yet another solid day at the box office. The devotional drama collected Rs. 1.15 crore on its 3rd Monday, registering a 50 per cent drop from Sunday. The movie took its running cume to Rs. 5.70 crore nett at the Indian box office. 

The movie got revived from deadlock, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and a miraculous turnaround in its third week. From here, it can go anywhere; however, it will face a new giant release, Toxic, in the coming weekend, which might affect its theatrical run. For the unversed, the movie has very limited showcasing, around 400 screens in the third week. 

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A similar trend was noticed last year with Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which remained silent for a whole month and then became a rage at the box office. If Hanuman Ansh continues to hold strong in the coming weeks as well, it can be a potential HIT at the box office. So far, the fate of such devotional films is so unpredictable. 

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows: 

Day/Week  Box Office
   
Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh
Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh
   
3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh
3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 
3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore
   
Total Rs. 5.70 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film. 

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