Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama records solid hold on 3rd Monday, collects Rs 5.70 crore in 18 days

Hanuman Ansh recorded yet another solid day at the box office. The devotional drama collected Rs. 1.15 crore on its 3rd Monday, registering a 50 per cent drop from Sunday. The movie took its running cume to Rs. 5.70 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie got revived from deadlock, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and a miraculous turnaround in its third week. From here, it can go anywhere; however, it will face a new giant release, Toxic, in the coming weekend, which might affect its theatrical run. For the unversed, the movie has very limited showcasing, around 400 screens in the third week.

Advertisement

A similar trend was noticed last year with Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which remained silent for a whole month and then became a rage at the box office. If Hanuman Ansh continues to hold strong in the coming weeks as well, it can be a potential HIT at the box office. So far, the fate of such devotional films is so unpredictable.

Box Office Collections of Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 85 lakh Week 2 Rs. 45 lakh 3rd Friday Rs. 10 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 90 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 1.15 crore Total Rs. 5.70 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Advertisement

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer has a phenomenal Monday hold in India, Gross Rs. 72 Cr in 4 days