Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama registers 35 per cent spike on 8th Tuesday, on verge of hitting Rs 300 crore milestone
Hanuman Ansh witnessed miraculous turnaround at the box office. The movie is about to enter the Rs. 300 crore nett club in India.
Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its 8th Tuesday, registering a 35 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 8th week's cume to Rs. 22.75 crore in 5 days. It is looking to add 4 to 5 crore more to the tally, before closing this week.
The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 297 crore. The movie will surpass the Rs. 300 crore nett mark by the end of this week. The devotional drama emerged as a Historic blockbuster at the box office with one of the highest ROIs of all time.
Considering its current trends and momentum, the Neem Karoli Baba film has the potential to smash over Rs. 350 crore nett in its full run. However, there will be strong competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is why Rs. 325 crore nett seems a safe bet so far.
The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 10.35 cr.
|Week Four
|Rs. 58.25 cr.
|Week Five
|Rs. 84.75 cr.
|Week Six
|Rs. 76.75 cr.
|Week Seven
|Rs. 42.75 cr.
|8th Friday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|8th Saturday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|8th Sunday
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|8th Monday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|8th Tuesday
|Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 297 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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