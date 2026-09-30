Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Devotional drama registers 35 per cent spike on 8th Tuesday, on verge of hitting Rs 300 crore milestone

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its 8th Tuesday, registering a 35 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 8th week's cume to Rs. 22.75 crore in 5 days. It is looking to add 4 to 5 crore more to the tally, before closing this week.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 297 crore. The movie will surpass the Rs. 300 crore nett mark by the end of this week. The devotional drama emerged as a Historic blockbuster at the box office with one of the highest ROIs of all time.

Advertisement

Considering its current trends and momentum, the Neem Karoli Baba film has the potential to smash over Rs. 350 crore nett in its full run. However, there will be strong competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is why Rs. 325 crore nett seems a safe bet so far.

The Box Office Collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 0.90 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr. Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr. Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. 8th Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. 8th Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 297 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Advertisement

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn's thriller drama sells around 1.20 lakh tickets in top national chains, set for BANGER start